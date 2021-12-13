After year-long stir, life returns to normal at Patiala village

All is quiet at Sandharsi village in Punjab’s Patiala district.

Amid a sea of green, men walk the fields spraying insecticide in a synchronous metronome. Life has settled down to normalcy as people stream into religious gatherings and funerals. If Saturday’s victory parade was a hero’s welcome for the farmers who returned from the borders of Delhi, then Sunday was a time for reflection as they contemplated life after the anti-farm law movement.

Gyan Singh (70) ruffles his jacket as he sits with his friends soaking up the winter sun. The group of farmers had arrived Saturday night and were greeted with a shower of petals, fed with mouthfuls of cashews, almonds and piping hot jalebis. “I do miss going to the Singhu border protest site. We worked in shifts and I used to look forward to moving towards Delhi in a tractor, with a feeling that we are doing something good,” Gyan said.

His friends nod along and they break into smiles, reminiscing their time in Delhi, meeting someone new every other day and the many twists and turns over the past year.

Arman Singh (60) wants to spend quality time with his grandchildren but is wary, thinking about the future. Most of the farmers in this village grow wheat and paddy. Preparations for the next harvest season in April have begun. “We have started watering our fields. But there is scarcity of urea in our area. That is proving to be a hurdle… But I am looking forward to working with my grandchildren in my field,” Arman said.

Gurnam Singh (35) was elated when the women in his village garlanded him when he returned. But the rising cost of products has left him worried. “Our demands have been met, yes. But our life has not improved. Look at the price of mustard oil — it is Rs 160 for a bottle now. Everything from lentils to vegetables are becoming expensive and the price of gas cylinders is skyrocketing. Yes, the Punjabi farmer is better off than farmers from other states. But this price rice takes its toll on all of us.”

Jaskaran (68), a former Indian Army officer, had been tasked with energising his colleagues during Delhi’s harsh winter and summer. “We were tall and strong men… Why are we unable to govern efficiently?” he said.

Manjeet Singh (37) does not want his young son to dabble in politics. “We did what we had to do when our culture was at stake. Now that we have won, I want my son to look ahead and make something for himself,” he said.