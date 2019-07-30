Pathankot: Brother of main accused in 532-kg drug haul case held with 1 kg heroin

Days after the 532-kg heroin bust at Attari border, the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab claimed to have arrested brother of the main accused in the case with one kg heroin and Rs 1.02 crore alleged drug money, from Motla Mand village in district Pathankot.

Inspector Harbans Singh, incharge of STF, Ludhiana range, said that Balwinder Singh alias Billa (27), who is brother of absconding accused Ranjit Singh alias Rana, was arrested during a raid near their farmhouse along the Mirthal-Dinangar road. He added that their third brother, Jarmanjeet Singh alias Gagandeep alias Bhola, managed to jump from their Tata Xenon vehicle and run away into the sugarcane fields. Out of the six brothers, five are booked in drug cases, the Inspector said.

“The eldest Kuldeep Singh alias Babbu is lodged at Amritsar Central Jail from where he used to make WhatsApp calls to his brothers and run the entire racket. Jail staff have recovered a phone from him. The other one, Mandeep Singh alias Master, was released from Tihar Jail after he was convicted for ten years in 22-kg heroin recovery case. Now, Ranjit and Jarmanjeet are absconding while the youngest, Sarwan Singh, runs a cloth shop in Amritsar. They are currently living at village Mirthal in Pathankot but belong to village Havelian of Tarn Taran. They own 45-acre land (including a farmhouse) in Motla Mand of Pathankot near which we apprehended their vehicle,” said the Inspector.

Balwinder was also booked and arrested in a fake currency case earlier, while Jarmanjeet is a proclaimed offender (PO) in many cases, he added.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AIG STF (Ludhiana-Ferozepur range) Snehdeep Sharma said that while one kg drug was recovered from the vehicle when apprehended, the drug money of over Rs one crore was found buried in two plastic cans at the farmhouse land at Motla Mand.

Inspector Harbans Singh, who raided the farmhouse with the team Sunday morning, said that Balwinder and Jarmanjeet were in a vehicle and were about to leave their farmhouse to allegedly deliver the heroin, when they were apprehended.

“The heroin was hidden in a packet under car seat. We arrested Balwinder but the other one managed to run away and hide in sugarcane fields. They own 45-acre land which is used for cultivation and also houses a farmhouse. According to our information, Ranjit Singh Rana has also been visiting to meet his family here,” said the Inspector.

“After Balwinder’s arrest and interrogation, we recovered drug money of Rs 1.02 crore. It was buried behind farmhouse and kept in two plastic cans. It was recovered in presence of Naib Tehsilar Cum Executive Magistrate (Pathankot), Mahinderpal,” he added.

The farmhouse owned by the brothers is also locally known as ‘Amritsarian Di Behak’ and is a known spot among addicts for getting drugs.

A fresh FIR for recovery of drug money and one kg heroin has been registered against Balwinder, Jarmanjeet and Ranjit under the Sections 21, 27-A, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at STF police station in Mohali.