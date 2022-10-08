scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Yuvraj wins PGTI trophy, 4th title of year

Yuvraj, who carded a final round score of four-under-68, returned with an overall score of 19-under-269 to edge out Chandigarh golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu and Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain by one shot to claim his seventh professional title and winning a prize of Rs 7,50,000

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu celebrates in Chandigarh (Express Photo)

Chandigarh golfer 25-year-old Yuvraj Singh Sandhu pocketed his fourth title of the year as the youngster claimed the championship trophy in the PGTI Players Championship played at Panchkula Golf Club on Friday.

Yuvraj, who carded a final round score of four-under-68, returned with an overall score of 19-under-269 to edge out Chandigarh golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu and Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain by one shot to claim his seventh professional title and winning a prize of Rs 7,50,000. The win also meant that Yuvraj climbed to third spot in the PGTI Order of Merit.

“It feels amazing to win in one of the golf clubs in the Tricity, which is my home. The conditions were perfect and the home support was the icing on the cake. I was consistent through the week and that was the only way to brave my way to the top on this course. I am glad my strategy worked,” said Yuvraj after the win as he was hugged by his parents Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu and Baljit Kaur Sandhu.

Yuvraj started the day at the second spot behind Jamal and sank two birdies on the front-nine in the final round on Friday. The Chandigarh golfer then sank birdies on the 11th and 12th hole before making a bogey on the 13th hole. Yuvraj then made a 10-ft birdie conversion on the 15th hole and made pars on the 17th and 18th hole after Ajeetesh and Jamal raised hopes of them winning the title with their final round scores.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so farPremium
India-made syrups and deaths in Gambia: what we know so far
There are no poor people, only people in poor placesPremium
There are no poor people, only people in poor places
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...Premium
With less than 3 months to World Cup, coach Reid embarks on mission to ma...
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...

“Today I felt it was stressful, especially on the back-nine. I felt I was literally under the gun over the last four holes. After the bogey on the 13th hole, I still had a two-shot lead. I was quite calm and knew that I needed to put it on the fairway off the tee and I did just that. I got a few wrong slopes on 17 and 18 but somehow just managed to make it,” said Yuvraj.

Ajeetesh managed to maintain his lead in the PGTI’s money list after he carded final round’s best score of seven-under-65 to finish joint runner-up at 18-under 270 along with Bangladesh golfer Jamal, who shot a final round score of six-under 66 on Friday. Sri Lankan N Thangaraja finished fourth with a score of 16-under 272 while overnight leader Badal Hossain of Bangladesh finished fifth with an overall score of 15-under 273.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:00:43 am
Next Story

Straddling panthic and political tags, Akali Dal finds itself ‘trapped at crossroads of region and religion’

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement