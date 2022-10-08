Yuvraj wins PGTI trophy, 4th title of year

Chandigarh golfer 25-year-old Yuvraj Singh Sandhu pocketed his fourth title of the year as the youngster claimed the championship trophy in the PGTI Players Championship played at Panchkula Golf Club on Friday.

Yuvraj, who carded a final round score of four-under-68, returned with an overall score of 19-under-269 to edge out Chandigarh golfer Ajeetesh Sandhu and Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain by one shot to claim his seventh professional title and winning a prize of Rs 7,50,000. The win also meant that Yuvraj climbed to third spot in the PGTI Order of Merit.

“It feels amazing to win in one of the golf clubs in the Tricity, which is my home. The conditions were perfect and the home support was the icing on the cake. I was consistent through the week and that was the only way to brave my way to the top on this course. I am glad my strategy worked,” said Yuvraj after the win as he was hugged by his parents Brigadier Balwinder Sandhu and Baljit Kaur Sandhu.

Yuvraj started the day at the second spot behind Jamal and sank two birdies on the front-nine in the final round on Friday. The Chandigarh golfer then sank birdies on the 11th and 12th hole before making a bogey on the 13th hole. Yuvraj then made a 10-ft birdie conversion on the 15th hole and made pars on the 17th and 18th hole after Ajeetesh and Jamal raised hopes of them winning the title with their final round scores.

“Today I felt it was stressful, especially on the back-nine. I felt I was literally under the gun over the last four holes. After the bogey on the 13th hole, I still had a two-shot lead. I was quite calm and knew that I needed to put it on the fairway off the tee and I did just that. I got a few wrong slopes on 17 and 18 but somehow just managed to make it,” said Yuvraj.

Ajeetesh managed to maintain his lead in the PGTI’s money list after he carded final round’s best score of seven-under-65 to finish joint runner-up at 18-under 270 along with Bangladesh golfer Jamal, who shot a final round score of six-under 66 on Friday. Sri Lankan N Thangaraja finished fourth with a score of 16-under 272 while overnight leader Badal Hossain of Bangladesh finished fifth with an overall score of 15-under 273.