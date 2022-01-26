Panchkula: Website launched to access Covid reports online

IN AN attempt to reduce crowds in hospitals, the Panchkula health department Tuesday launched a website — E Upchaar — for paperless reporting of Covid cases in the district. Requesting the citizens to avail this opportunity, the Panchkula CMO, Dr Mukta Kumar, said, “This website will lead a person to their Covid report once they have been tested. The residents no more need to stand in long queues to get a copy of their Covid reports anymore.”

With high number of cases being reported each day, the civil hospital of Panchkula had remained crowded as people went in for sampling as well as collecting their reports. This web portal will allow all those who have been tested to access their reports online. “This step has mainly been implemented to reduce crowd. It would also now become easier to implement Covid protocols such as social distancing. Earlier people had to stand in long queues at several places to get themselves registered, then tested and finally collect their reports. With this, we aim at making the residents 100 per cent independent in accessing their reports,” the CMO said.

Steps to download your report online

A person can now log on to the E upchaar portal, go to the e-diagnostic option, punch in their UHID numbers after which they will be sent an OTP. The person will have to write in the OTP to get their reports.