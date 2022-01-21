Vij: 198 ambulances, 47 mobile units launched, mapping of health infrastructure to be taken up

HARYANA Health Minister, Anil Vij on Thursday flagged off as many as 198 patient transport ambulances (PTAs) as well as 47 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in an attempt to provide prompt medical services to people of the state amid growing Covid numbers.

The state government is also ready to conduct a mapping of the health infrastructure so that all the health services can be made available to the people as per the requirement. Vij today addressing the flag off ceremony said, “In order to ensure that health services are provided to the people of the state as per the norms, all the private hospitals are now National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited.”

He claimed that over 350 hospitals in the state were currently NABH-accredited. He further added that the work of standardisation of government hospitals has also been done and till now more than 80 CHCs, PHCs and district hospitals are National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) accredited. He said that we want to get all the hospitals standardised and work is going on in this series.

WHO-GMP medicines are available in government hospitals: Vij

Vij said that the medicines and equipment in hospitals should be of high quality, therefore it has been decided to procure WHO-GMP medicines (a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards) in government hospitals so that the people can get good and quality medicines. Likewise, USA-FDA certified equipment is being procured in government hospitals to ensure that every Haryana resident gets good treatment. He said that medical colleges are going to open soon in six districts.

Wall of Memory made in memory of Corona Warriors

In memory of as many as 28 personnel of the health department who sacrificed their lives during the Covid in last two years, a Wall of Memory has been built at the Headquarters. Besides this, a Wall of Memory has also been built in the area/district of Covid warriors where were they last posted.

Free testing, vaccination, treatment in Haryana

Vij said that the Covid third wave has arrived but it is not as dangerous, however, we cannot be complacent. He claimed that the health department was fully alert and ready to deal with the third wave. He urged people to get vaccinated as well.

‘Thailand Government took cue for Covid management from Haryana’

Vij said that Haryana has done an outstanding job during the Covid crisis so much so that the Thailand government has taken cue from us in a meeting held digitally. Currently, about 9,000 Covid cases are being reported every day, out of which more than 5,000 cases are reported from districts having proximity with Delhi – Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat.

Haryana first state to set up RTPCR lab in every district

Vij said that Haryana is the first state in the country where RTPCR labs have been set up in all districts except Jhajjar and soon one will be established in Jhajjar as well. Apart from this, a Genome Sequencing Lab has been set up in Rohtak and others will be set up at two other places including Panchkula.

Health department budget Rs 5,500 crore

Vij said that earlier, x-ray machines could rarely be seen in government hospitals but during the tenure of the present state government, machines like MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, cathlab, etc., have been installed. He said that for the treatment of heart, cathlab machines have been installed in four districts and dialysis machines have been installed in all the districts. In addition, new dispensaries have been opened in 129 institutions. He said that the budget of the health department has been enhanced from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 5,500 crore. In addition, the NHM has a separate budget of Rs 1,100 crore.

Fleet of 635 ambulances and 59 Mobile Medical Units

At present, about 198 new ambulances are being added and now there is a fleet of 635 ambulances in the state. Similarly, 47 new Mobile Medical Units are being added in the state and now there is a fleet of 59 Mobile Medical Units. A total of 614 drivers have been provided by the transport department to operate the ambulances and medical units. To further strengthen the health care system, the health department is procuring 26 advanced life support ambulances and 16 neonatal ambulances.