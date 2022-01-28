Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker conducts surprise check at civic body

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at the Municipal Corporation (MC) office. He examined files related to the non-payment of prescribed fees/charges by different mobile companies for the installation of towers in Panchkula.

“During the inspection, Gupta also expressed his displeasure over certain files of the companies being missing,” a press statement read.

MC Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and MC Commissioner Dharamveer Singh were also present in the office. Gupta said that he had been receiving complaints that several mobile companies had not been paying the prescribed fees for the past many years, causing huge losses to the state exchequer.

As many as 318 towers of Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, ATC, Indus and Jio companies have been installed in Panchkula but the companies have not paid their fees since 2016.

However, he said, about Rs 10 crore has been recovered from the companies after Kulbhushan Goyal took over as the MC mayor. Now, directions have been given to disconnect connections of companies that do not pay the prescribed fee within a week.