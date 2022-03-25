Vehicle lifters roam free in Panchkula

A DAY after the Panchkula police, in a press conference, announced the arrest of two gangs involved in vehicle thefts, at least four more similar FIRs were reported in four different jurisdictions of Panchkula on Wednesday. S

Several requests have also been made to the office of DCP Mohit Handa, requesting the total number of vehicle thefts that took place in the past year which have been denied. But the FIRs registered within a day are a reflection of the total numbers they may amount to.

The complaints were registered in four jurisdictions on Wednesday including Chandimandir, Kalka, MDC and Sector 14 police stations. The FIR registered at Chandimandir police station stated that while the victim had been away for almost two weeks, her late husband’s bike – a yellow TVS Apache – was stolen from her home. The complaint was submitted on March 21 and the FIR was registered on Wednesday.

In the second FIR, registered at Kalka police station, the complainant, a resident of Mandi, had parked his Splendor bike at his rented house in Kalka for a day on March 8. Upon his return the following day, he found his bike missing. He had reportedly been searching for it ever since and filed an FIR on Wednesday.

In another complaint filed at the Mansa Devi Complex police station, a resident of Zirakpur, who had reached Saketri to pay his obeisance in a temple, found his white Activa missing upon his return. The complaint was registered the same day, on February 22, but FIR was filed only on Wednesday.

In the final complaint registered on Wednesday, a Hyundai Santro was picked up from outside the victim’s house in Sector 12A, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. CCTV footage from the victim’s neighbour’s house was also recovered which showed the theft taking place around 3:15 am in the morning.

All FIRs were registered under section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

Motor vehicle thefts have remained one of the biggest problems in Panchkula. According to the latest statistics by the Panchkula police, which was three years ago, as many as 262 such thefts were reported in 2019, out of which only 22 per cent was solved. Rising opacity in police work has been noticed with little to no data on number of crimes and statistics being made available to the public. Since 2020, no data has since been made available by the office of DCP Mohit Handa, including an overall list of crime statistics, which used to be released at the end of each year.