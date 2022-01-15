Two men attacked, robbed at gunpoint near Chandimandir toll plaza

Two men were attacked and looted of their belongings and Rs 70,000 at gunpoint by five unidentified men Wednesday evening. The victims were travelling to Pinjore in a car.

The victim, identified as Rajkumar (32), is a resident of Zirakpur.

“I, along with a friend was on my way to Pinjore. But right before the Chandimandir toll plaza, our car was blocked by another car bearing a Punjab registration number. Two men carrying a belt and a pistol came out of the vehicle. As they approached to attack us, I got out of the vehicle to try and

run away. They caught hold of me and started beating me. They took my bracelet and Rs 60,000 cash. I woke up after falling unconscious and found my friend’s car wasn’t there. I took an auto to reach home. Later, upon talking to my friend, Sarvpreet, I got to know that there were five people seated in the car. The remaining three assaulted him, damaged his car, and took Rs 10,000 from him,” the FIR reads.

A case was registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act and sections 148, 149, 323, 341 and 379B of the Indian Penal Code at Chandimandir police station. The police are yet to arrest anyone.