Two injured in mishap; eyewitness says ‘culprit’ divider should go

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS were injured in a road accident at Sector 6-7 dividing road on Saturday. One of them was severely injured. The two were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6. The incident took place around 3.30 pm. The injured were identified as Milan (28) a resident of Mani Majra and Phabat, a resident of Sector 6. The accident took place when Phabat riding on Royal Enfield motorcycle was to enter Sector 7 from Sector 6 and Milan riding on his Pulsar came from the opposite side. Despite the fact that Milan was wearing headgear, he received internal head injuries and bruises all over his body. Phabat received injuries and four stitches on his head.

Milan fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital in an autorickshaw by a passersby. Later, his wife, Bimla, was informed over the phone. Phabat was able to walk after the accident and called one of his relatives to the spot. His relative rushed him to the hospital in a car.

Meanwhile, a passerby informed the police through but the injured were rushed to the hospital before the arrival of PCR vehicles. A police party from Sector 7 police station reached the hospital. They recorded the statement of one of Phabat, but Milan was not able to record his statement.

Surinder Singh, an eyewitness, said, “There is a road engineering fault in the dividers. These are two dividers in one row in the distance of merely 10 meters. Motorists always remain confused between these two dividers. Authorities should demolish one of the dividers. There is a need to install a traffic lights. The pressure has been increasing with each passing day. Many government offices, the Civil Hospital, Haryana police headquarters, and the HSVP office is situated in Sector 6. It is a very sensitive road divider.”

Onlookers including two street-vendors stationed on the roadside said the road has become accident prone, with an accident happening almost every day.