Trade body to protest against government on Oct 5 for non-fulfillment of demands raised by labourers

TRADE AND labour organisation, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), will hold a state-level protest against the Central and state government in Sector 5, Panchkula, on October 5. More than 30,000 people are expected to participate in the protest, which will be held in support of at least two dozen demands all related to labour class and contractual employees.

“Labour courts are dysfunctional across Haryana along with other states. Merely draft rules related to labour laws were made in Haryana. In the absence of rules, exploitation of labourers is on the rise in the state. Contractual employees are not being paid salaries on time as per their calibre. We condemn the contract system and privatisation of government departments. Our bureaucracy is one of the hurdles behind the non-implementation of labour-friendly policies in the state. Politicians are being misguided at various levels. Our protest will be peaceful,” Pawan Kumar, regional incharge of BMS, told the media.

He said, “All the political parties, including the ruling and Opposition, are following anti-labour policies.”

Other demands include the release of salaries of village watchman, tubewell operators through block development panchayat officers in Haryana; regularisation of cleaners in rural areas and Rs 10 lakh compensation to the kin in case of death of a cleaner on duty; increasing the salary of workers employed under National Health Mission (NMH); and implementation of social security schemes.

The similar protest will also be held in other northern states, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. The protest will be held for more than eight hours. It will disperse peacefully after handing over a memorandum to the state government representatives.