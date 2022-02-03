Third wave peak is over: CMO Panchkula

WITH THE district reporting decreasing new Covid cases each day, health authorities have assessed that the peak has come down. While the district was reporting more than 500 new covid cases each day during the second week of January, numbers have come to an average of 250 now.

As per CMO Panchkula, Dr Mukta Kumar, “The cases have begun to show a downward trend now. Cases are definitely progressively decreasing. We assess the peak has begun to come down.”

Data shows that the number of cases had dipped from a high of more than 1,000 per day in the second week of January to hover around 500 throughout the third week of this month. The district, throughout the last week of month reported 200-300 new covid cases.

Despite the peak on a downfall, the number of cases coming positive per day is high standing at about 250-300 cases per day. We cannot comment as to when the wave will end and whether the cases would go back to 0 per day but I can definitely say trend shows that cases are coming down. We are hopeful to see a much better condition by February end,” adds Dr Mukta.

The district has also reported far lesser number of deaths due to covid in this wave with 21 deaths recorded in January. The official number of deaths had crossed 300 during the second wave, a number that is contested to be much smaller than the actual number of covid deaths which took place.

Speaking on the lesser number of deaths, Dr Kumar said, “In the second wave, most people who contracted the virus were showing signs of severe respiratory distress and needed oxygen. In this wave, hospitalization has remained very low. Only 15-20 per cent of beds remain occupied and even those being hospitalised were not very critical. Only a handful, who were already suffering from severe comorbidities, succumbed to the virus this time. The disease is

running its course in 5-7 days. A majority of the patients are recovering on their own.”

An average number of about 30 persons remained admitted to hospitals per day during this wave.

The positivity rate which had risen to as high 38 percent during the second week of January, now hovers around 18 per cent. It was recorded at 11.5 per cent on Wednesday.