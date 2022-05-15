Tepid response for booster dose shots in Panchkula

Written by: Sushant Nepta

Free immunisation of booster dose for all eligible adults over 18 years announced by the Haryana government from May 4 onwards has met with sluggish response from the general public in Panchkula. People who have completed a period of nine months after being administered the second dose are eligible for the free precaution dose at all the government medical facilities.

As per the data by the health department, 4,759 eligible benificaries have been administered the precaution dose as of Saturday in Panchkula. Nearly 80,000 people are eligible for the dose in Panchkula among different age groups — 1,035 people in the age group 18 -44 years, 2,218 in the age group 45 -59 years, 19,867 in the age group above 60 years. 4,600 front line workers and 2,553 health workers are also eligible for the booster dose. The benificiaries were infected with Covid -19 recently and have recovered have been asked to wait for a period of three months before taking the booster dose.

Booster doses are being administered as per the daily vaccination roster prepared by medical staff for both rural and urban areas including schools, primary health centres, urban health centres, polyclinics, villages, government offices. Along with government health facilities two private hospitals in Panchkula are also directing the precaution dose (Covishield only) for eligible persons above 18 years at Rs 386.25 a shot. The two hospitals are Prolife Hospital, Sector 21 and Arora Multispeciality Hospital, Pinjore.

On an average 20-30 persons are turning up at a single vaccination site in a day and an estimated 350 to 400 persons are taking the jab at various sites in a single day from 7 am till 2 pm. On May 4, 491 people took the jab, and the highest number of people who were given the dose were 684 on May 7. The lowest was 139 on May 8.

Talking to The Indian Express District Immunisation Officer Meenu Sassan said , “The response from people is very lackluster. We have even started calling the eligible people but the response is not encouraging. People may have developed a general sentiment of the Omnicron variant not being fatal and hence no urgency in taking the booster dose for now.”

44,021 receive precaution dose in Chandigarh

Private hospitals in Chandigarh began administering the paid Covid vaccine precaution dose on April 10. After a month, the number of people who have received the dose is 44,021, as of Saturday.

Those above 18 years of age, who have completed nine months after receiving the second dose, are eligible for the booster dose. As many as seven private hospitals are offering the precautionary Covid-19 vaccine — Bedi Hospital, Sector 33, Healing Hospital, Sector 34, Chandigarh City Hospital, Santokh Hospital, Sector 38, Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20 D, Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44 and Cloudnine Hospital Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh.

According to Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, more people need to get the booster to stay protected and they hope that in the coming weeks, the city would witness a better vaccination rate. “In the last one month, we have seen mild cases of Covid and almost no hospitalisation. Our genome sequencing has shown no new variants and we have not stopped testing, with the average number of tests per day being 1,300 to 1,400 cases. So far there has been no doubling of cases, yet protection is important, so everyone who is eligible must be vaccinated, and precaution dose is important. The dose should be taken by all as immunity of the second dose decreases over time,” said Dr Singh.