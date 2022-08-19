scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Teen stabbed outside home in Panchkula, cops nab 4 in 24 hrs

The accused identified as Sumit, Raju, Anil and Sanjay are all residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. They were arrested from Kot Billa village.

Police had lodged an FIR against eight suspects who have a criminal record and are allegedly involved in the sale of drugs.

Four men accused of stabbing a 19-year-old to death outside his residence here Tuesday were arrested by the local police within 24 hours.

The accused identified as Sumit, Raju, Anil and Sanjay are all residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. They were arrested from Kot Billa village.

Police had lodged an FIR against eight suspects who have a criminal record and are allegedly involved in the sale of drugs.

The victim identified as Rajesh(Kaku) was a labourer. He was stabbed multiple times in the waist and head by the
accused. His elder brother alleged that Sumit held a grudge against Rajesh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

Sunny said, “Rajesh was sitting outside our residence yesterday when Sumit, his family members and others stabbed him multiple times. When our family members rushed outside, they fled from the spot. My brother had a heated argument with Sumit a month ago over some issue and which he and his family members held a grudge against my brother.”

Station House Office Sector 14 police station Anil Kumar said, “Autopsy of the deceased victim has been completed today and the body has been handed over to the family members. We have nabbed four accused who will be presented in court tomorrow.” The remaining accused will be caught as soon as possible, he added.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:41:50 am
Next Story

Dadumajra: Karnal-based firm bags contract for bio-mining of legacy waste at landfill site

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato’s take on Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma leaves fans impressed. Watch video

4

Dobaaraa movie review: This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

5

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement