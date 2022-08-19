Teen stabbed outside home in Panchkula, cops nab 4 in 24 hrs

Four men accused of stabbing a 19-year-old to death outside his residence here Tuesday were arrested by the local police within 24 hours.
The accused identified as Sumit, Raju, Anil and Sanjay are all residents of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17. They were arrested from Kot Billa village.
Police had lodged an FIR against eight suspects who have a criminal record and are allegedly involved in the sale of drugs.
The victim identified as Rajesh(Kaku) was a labourer. He was stabbed multiple times in the waist and head by the
accused. His elder brother alleged that Sumit held a grudge against Rajesh.
Sunny said, “Rajesh was sitting outside our residence yesterday when Sumit, his family members and others stabbed him multiple times. When our family members rushed outside, they fled from the spot. My brother had a heated argument with Sumit a month ago over some issue and which he and his family members held a grudge against my brother.”
Station House Office Sector 14 police station Anil Kumar said, “Autopsy of the deceased victim has been completed today and the body has been handed over to the family members. We have nabbed four accused who will be presented in court tomorrow.” The remaining accused will be caught as soon as possible, he added.
