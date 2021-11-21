Swachh Survekshan 2021: Panchkula ranked 99th, 3rd cleanest Haryana city

In the latest Swachh Survekshan Survey, the results of which were declared Saturday, Panchkula has been ranked 99th, falling by 18 ranks as compared to last year when the city had stood at rank 81. It has also been declared the third cleanest city of Haryana after Karnal and Rohtak.

The district’s rank had seen a steady improvement in the past few years in the annual cleanliness survey. The first annual survekshan was conducted in Panchkula in 2017, putting the city on rank 211. The city advanced by almost 70 ranks the following year reaching 142 in 2018, taking a jump of another 70, it reached 71 in 2019. The rank then fell in 2020 to stand at 81. It further fell down to 99 in 2021. Karnal, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency, has been

Haryana’s cleanest city since the survey started.

At least 12 urban local bodies of the state have been certified as ‘ODF Plus-Plus’ by the Central government, including Gurugram, Karnal, Rohtak, Ambala, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Hisar, Nilokheri, Panipat, Gharaunda, Rewari and Radaur. Panchhkula has been ranked ODF-Plus-Plus for the fourth time in a row.

Two Haryana cities — Gurugram and Rohtak — have also bagged the award of ‘Garbage-Free City’ and one city — Gurugram — has won the ‘Safaimitra Suraksha Challenge’.

Even though Panchkula had prepared for the survekshan, with the mayor requesting citizen participation, it not only failed to improve its rank, the rank instead dipped further.

The objective of the survey is to encourage largescale citizen participation, ensure sustainability of initiatives taken towards garbage-free and open defecation-free cities. Main points that were checked included solid waste management, cleanliness of markets, access to public washrooms, bulk waste generators managing their own waste as well as slum areas of the city.

Despite the rankings, continuing for several years now, the Panchkula MC has failed to launch programmes, necessary for improved rankings, including door-to-door collection of waste, involving the people of the city in waste management, providing informal workers with uniforms, giving out waste segregation rehris, mandating and challaning non-segregation at source and encouraging people to take up wet-waste composting. Several existing problems that marr the district and are necessary for a good ranking have acted as a hurdle and prevented the city from reaching the top.

A big nullah runs between various sectors of the city. It has remained one of the major sources of pollution and nuisance with people dumping their waste there. Ever mounting garbage issues, including waste segregation, too act as a hurdle to the rankings.

There is a mountain of garbage that exists in the trans-Ghaggar sectors. The dumping ground of Panchkula has only been increasing in size as plans for remediation of its garbage remain functional only in papers.