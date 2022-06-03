Sports infra in place, now we can hold international events: Khattar

Ready to host its first national sports event, the fourth edition of Khelo India Youth Games, from June 4 to 13, Haryana can now organise international events too in the future, claims Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Earlier this week, the CM had inaugurated sports projects worth Rs 116 crore at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. The state has developed sports infrastructure in cities like Panchkula, Shahbad and Ambala, and spent more than Rs 250 crore on holding the games, including revamping the sports facilities. The state now boasts sports venues of international standard.

“To host the Khelo India Youth Games, Haryana has spent more than Rs 116 crore at the main venue city of Panchkula to create sports infrastructure. Apart from the injury rehabilitation centre, a new multi-purpose hall, a new astro-turf hockey stadium apart from new synthetic track has been made. This sports complex can host international events in future now. It all depends on the respective federations and authorities to inspect and offer Haryana to host international events. Whenever it happens, we will fully cooperate,” Khattar told The Indian Express.

The fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held at five places — Panchkula, Ambala, Shahbad, Chandigarh and Delhi. It will see more than 8,500 players and officials coming to the event. With Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to attend the inaugural ceremony at 7.30 pm on June 4 at Panchkula, the spotlight will be on the athletes competing in 20 sports disciplines as well as five indigenous sports disciplines.

The state has spent Rs 139 crore on the construction of new sports facilities apart from revamping the current sports facilities at the three venue cites of Panchkula, Ambala and Shahbad where the cream of junior talent in India will be showcasing their abilities. While Haryana will be fielding a contingent of 398 players, Maharashtra will be sending a contingent of 357 players, followed by Delhi’s 339 players. Athletics will see 392 entries while wrestling will see 323 entries. A total of 251 entries have been received for swimming events while boxing events will see a total of 236 entries. Out of the five indigenious disciplines, Gatka will see 227 entries, Mallakhamb will see 218 entries, Kalariyapattu will see 187 entries, Thangta will see 140 entries and yogasana will see 87 entries.

“While more than 4,700 players will be fighting it out for a total of 545 gold, 545 silver and 776 bronze medals during the games, international standard facilities, including the A-star Scientific Training and Rehabilitation Centre worth Rs 9.5 crore, a synthetic warm-up track worth Rs 3.02 crore, a revamped synthetic athletics track worth Rs 15.23 crore, a new hockey astro-turf and pavilion worth Rs 20.44 crore and basketball and volleyball multipurpose halls worth Rs 27.97 crore have been constructed at Panchkula. Apart from this, Rs 12.37 crore has been spent on renovation of Shahbad Hockey Stadium apart from spending Rs 38.68 crore on the construction of all-weather swimming pool at Ambala for the games,” said Khattar on Thursday.

While Panchkuka will be the main venue for the games, archery and football competitions will be organised at Panjab University, Chandigarh, swimming and gymnastics events will be played at Ambala. The hockey matches will be conducted at Shahbad while cycling and shooting events will be held in Delhi. With temperatures touching close to 45 degrees Celsius in summers, the main events will be held during the morning and evening time only.

“More than 7,000 spectators can see the games at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula while the other venues too will have seating facilities for fans to see the games. Most of the events will be conducted in the morning or evening only so as to provide the best conditions for the athletes to play. A minimum of three-star accommodation will be provided to each contingent and ambulances and firefighting force will be deployed at each of the venues. We hope to make a benchmark in hosting these games and our aim is to make every participating athlete enjoy the best of facilities and remember it as a memorable event,” Khattar said.