Speaker inaugurates community centre, Dharamshala in Panchkula

Development projects worth Rs 72 lakh in two villages of Panchkula, including a community center constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh in village Kot and a dharamshala constructed at a cost of Rs 47 lakh in village Ramgarh were inaugurated by the local MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

The Municipal Corporation will also demolish the old building of a dharamshala in dilapidated condition in the premises of community center within 15 days and construct a boundary wall so that the villagers can make better use of the community center.

Community centers in every village

Gupta said that the number of community centres constructed in villages of the district in the last seven years is much more than in the last 50 years. He said that there would hardly be any village where the facility of a community center is not available.

This apart, a proposal was sent to set up Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) in 14 villages of the district in the first phase, out of which STPs have been installed in 12 villages while work is in progress in Saketri and Ramgarh.

Gupta urged the people of these villages to apply for a sewerage connection at the earliest. The connection will be provided free of cost, he added.