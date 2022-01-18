Speaker Gian Chand Gupta takes stock of projects, asks officers to stick to deadlines

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday presided over a meeting to take stock of the development work being carried out in the district and directed administrative officials to personally go to the field and to ensure work is completed in a time bound manner. He also directed officials to ensure that only quality material is used for all development works.

Gupta, who is also an MLA from Panchkula, presided over a monthly meeting to review the progress of various ongoing projects in Panchkula. Deputy Commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik and Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Kulbhushan Goyal were also present during the meeting.

“This monthly meeting assumes special significance for the development of Panchkula as progress of various projects are reviewed. Officers have been asked to complete work within the time period they have committed to,” said Gupta.

As per discussions held during the meeting, a railway overbridge being constructed on the Chandigarh-Ambala line in Sector-19, will be completed by March 31, this year. Gupta said that a meeting would soon be held with senior railway officers so that work pending on part of the Indian Railways is completed at the earliest. Apart from this, the work of an underpass being built in Sector-19 will be completed by February 15, Gupta said.

While expressing concern over the condition of a building in Rally village in Sector-12, which has a drain flowing next to it, he directed the Panchkula Municipal Corporation that the condition of building should be examined through an independent agency so as to avoid any untoward incidents. Taking cognizance of a complaint regarding vegetables and fruits being sold by unregistered vendors in Anaj Mandi Sector-20, he asked officers of Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board to take investigate and launch a crackdown, if required.

During the meeting, Gupta was informed that excavation work for the construction of MCH block in Civil Hospital Sector-6 has been completed and actual construction work of the building would start soon. Apart from this, Gupta was told, 97 per cent construction work of PHC in Barwala too has been completed and the building will be ready for use by March. It was also informed that under the AMRUT scheme, 9 STPs are to be set up in 14 villages falling under the ambit of the civic body, out of which 6 STPs have been established and electricity connections have also been made available.