Son of Panchkula councillor ‘abducted’, manages to escape from car’s trunk

In a bizarre case of alleged kidnapping, the son of a Panchkula civic body councillor was allegedly drugged and loaded into the trunk of a car by two men from near Ramgarh bridge, who then brought him to Panchkula, around 7 kilometres away.

Although the police are not clear what happened next but the 13-year-old boy is said to have allegedly managed to escape from his captors and was thereafter picked up by his uncle and brought home.

Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Arman Singh, a resident of Ramgarh village in Panchkula. Arman is the son of Ward 19 councillor, Paramjit Kaur. In an FIR filed by the boy’s uncle, Gurmeet Singh, the family has alleged that the boy was allegedly abducted around noon on Wednesday by the two men.

“Around noon I received a call on my phone that my nephew, who had gone out and was near the Ramgarh bridge, had been abducted by two men in a white car. The men allegedly placed a napkin drenched in some liquid on the boy’s mouth and once he passed out, they loaded him in the trunk of their car. They then drove away to Panchkula,” the FIR reads.

It further reads, “Later I was informed that Arman had managed to escape and was spotted standing near Majri Chowk.”

Though the mother of Arman, Paramjit Kaur, was not available for a comment, Gurmeet Singh told The Indian Express, “The boy had left the house around 11.30am on Tuesday to go get some street food. Two people, who were not carrying any weapons, then kidnapped him and brought him to Geeta Chowk in Panchkula, where they stopped the car and went out for some reason. It was here that the kid sensed an opportunity and escaped from the trunk of the car and hid near the Shalimar Mall. The men soon returned and, finding the boy gone, launched a search for him in the area. Later, they fled from the spot in the car and the kid made a call to his family. I immediately reached there and picked him up.”

Police officials investigating the case, however, said that they are still verifying all facts. “We are going through CCTV camera footage in the area but have so far found no trace of the incident having taken place. We are speaking to Arman about the whole incident. The investigation in the matter is on,” said a senior police official involved in probing the case.

Gurmeet, on the other hand, claimed, “We have checked the CCTVs in our area. We can spot the boy crossing the road but cannot see who picked him up and in what car.”

An FIR was registered at the Chandimandir police station under sections 328 and 365 of IPC.