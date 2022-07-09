Smt Krishna Khaitan Memorial badminton tournament: Haryana’s Anu rallies into 3rd qualification round in girls’ singles U-19 category

Playing in home conditions, Haryana shuttler Anu Malik rallied her way into the third qualification round in the girls’ singles U-19 category with a 15-11, 15-10 win over Ishita Korgaonkar of Rajasthan on the second day of the 29th Yonex Sunrise Smt Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Selection Tournament at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Friday.

The opening game saw both the players fighting it hard before Malik claimed the game 15-11 to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The second game saw Malik edging out Korgaonkar 15-10 to seal her spot in the next qualification round. In another match of the same category, Aroma Zahid of Delhi scored a 15-6, 15-11 win over Raunika Singh of Haryana to move into the next round.

Zahid took control of the match in the opening game as she pocketed the game 15-6 before claiming the second game 15-11 to complete the win.

Winning day for Uttarakhand’s Gayatri Rawat as well

It was also a winning day for Gayatri Rawat of Uttarakhand as she fought her way hard to complete a 16-14, 16-18, 18-16 win over Bhumika Verma of Madhya Pradesh to advance in the tournament.

Rawat claimed the opening game 16-14 before Verma won the second game 18-16 to restore parity in the match.

The third game too saw both the players aiming for a win before Rawat claimed the game 18-16 to emerge as the winner.

It was a winning start for Ashnoor Kaur of Chandigarh as she scored a 11-5, 16-14, 15-12 win over Pakhi of Himachal Pradesh to enter the third qualification round.

In the boys’ U-19 category, Siddharth Rawat of Uttarakhand made his way into the fourth qualification round with a 15-10, 16-14 win over Moulik Raj Sonowal of Rajasthan. Rawat claimed the opening game 15-10 before winning the second game with a narrow margin of 16-14 to seal the win.

In another match of the same category, Ishmeet Singh of Uttar Pradesh ended the challenge of Abhishek Dayal of Delhi with a 15-6, 15-8 win while Harshan T of Andhra Pradesh scored a 15-6, 16-18, 15-9 win over Ishant Sehrawat of Haryana.

Tenth seed Venkata Sai Harshit of Telangana too made his way into the next qualification round as he scored a 15-8, 15-5 win over Ayush Pankaj of Uttar Pradesh.

Harshit claimed the opening game 15-8 before winning the second game easily with a 15-5 margin.