Saturday, June 11, 2022
SIT arrests extortion racket kingpin’s son

The police had busted the extortion racket run by Anil Bhalla and his associates on 27th May; while they arrested Bhalla and his associates Narinder Khillan and ASI Gurmez Singh, the ASI managed to flee from police custody the next day.

Panchkula |
June 12, 2022 1:26:43 am
Police had recovered Rs 24.6 lakh, one pistol, jewellery, signed blank cheques and stamp papers from Anil Bhalla’s residence.

Written by Sushant Nepta

The son of Anil Bhalla, the main accused in an extortion racket case, has been caught by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the matter.

Akash Bhalla was arrested in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and was sent to two days police remand by the local court.

The police had busted the extortion racket run by Anil Bhalla and his associates on 27th May; while they arrested Bhalla and his associates Narinder Khillan and ASI Gurmez Singh, the ASI managed to flee from police custody the next day.

Police had recovered Rs 24.6 lakh, one pistol, jewellery, signed blank cheques and stamp papers from Anil Bhalla’s residence.

Bhalla was sent to judicial custody by the local court after his police remand ended on Friday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, SIT incharge ACP Surender Singh Yadav said, “A total of 7 cases in the extortion and illegal recovery have been registered at the Sector 5 ans 20 police stations.”

