Serosurvey shows 80.2% of Chandigarh population has Covid antibodies

A SERO survey conducted of the adult population of Chandigarh by the department of biochemistry, GMCH-32, which began in July, has been completed. The study aimed to collect samples that included population-based representation of urban, rural and rehabilitation colonies. Results revealed the presence of IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 in 80.2 per cent of the adult (>18 years of age) population of Chandigarh.

Around 1,200 samples were collected from the vaccinated and non-vaccinated adult population of Chandigarh. The participants were enrolled from 30 randomly selected clusters. Out of the 30 clusters, 16 were from urban areas, 11 from rehabilitation colonies and 3 from rural areas. Sero positivity was found in 84.1 per cent urban, 77.8 per cent rehabilitation colonies and 69 per cent rural representative population. The presence of antibodies suggests either past infection or response to vaccination. The results point towards a development of herd immunity in the Chandigarh population. Chandigarh is also among the selected UTs/states which has achieved 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the targeted population.

“The outcome of the sero survey is encouraging but this should not lead to complacency. The possibility of new outbreaks cannot be ruled out and one must follow Covid protocol stringently in daily life,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, Director Principal, GMCH-32, and head of the department of biochemistry.

Meanwhile, PGI has also conducted a sero survey for paediatric cases of the 6 to 18 years age group, in which 2,695 samples were tested. Results indicate that 67 per cent children in sector areas, 75 per cent in rural and 76 per cent in colony areas have antibodies. The overall positivity rate was 72.7 per cent.