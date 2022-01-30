Schools, colleges to open in Panchkula from Feb 1 onwards

The deputy commissioner, Mahavir Kaushik, announced further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday. All cinema halls, theatres, etc., have been allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges, schools for classes 10 and 12, coaching institutes, and libraries will also open from February 1 onwards.

While making the announcement, Kaushik, in his power as the district magistrate, said that Covid regulations, including social distancing, masking and regular sanitisation, must be followed.

Education institutions, polytechnics, ITIs and training institutes have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

Educational institutions have been asked to advise all students above the age of 15 to have at least the first vaccine dose while attending physical classes. All the departments concerned have been told to release guidelines for implementing the same.

On Thursday, the district had announced that markets and malls would be allowed to stay open till 7 pm. Earlier, they were allowed to stay open till 5 pm.

The deputy commissioner of police, sub-divisional officer, civil surgeon and all incident commanders have been directed to follow the five-fold strategy:-Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination and proper Covid behaviour.

Panchkula’s municipal commissioner has been tasked to make shopkeepers aware of the new orders and guidelines.

Action will be taken under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of the IPC against those who violate the orders.