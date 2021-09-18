Robbery bid at Panchkula jewellery shop foiled

A Panchkula jeweller foiled a robbery attempt at his shop on Saturday. Three robbers tried to loot the Maa Luxmi Jewellers located in Sector 8 of the city in the afternoon. The gang attacked shop owner Sandeep Verma with a sharp weapon but beat a hasty retreat when the latter raised an alarm.

Police said that the criminals fled from the spot in an autorickshaw. They were yet to record the statement of the victim, who was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Handa and other senior police officials reached the spot after the robbery bid.

Meanwhile, Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta visited the Civil Hospital to enquire about Verma’s condition.

Police said that they were checking footage from CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot to nail the suspects.