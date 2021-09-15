Remove encroachments impeding development works in city: Haryana Speaker directs Panchkula officials

Directing officials to remove encroachments that have been hindering development works in the city, Panchkula MLA and Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, in a meeting with the top district officials on Tuesday, said that the city’s development works will not be impeded.

The officials took special cognisance of encroachment in the meeting, convened at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, regarding the development projects and law and order in the city.

The land near Mata Mansa Devi temple marked for the construction of a medical college is dotted with several illegal encroachments. Gupta directed that these encroachments to be cleared. He said, “A lot of effort is required to bring such big projects to life. Medical college is a project of wider public interest, hence delay cannot be tolerated.” He asked the administrative officers to get the land vacated at the earliest for the completion of the project. Shaktipeeth Mata Mansa Devi will also be developed as a religious tourist center.

The land proposed for the medical college is 31 kanal 2 marla in area and belongs to the Municipal Corporation, with additional 18 kanal 18 marla land belonging to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran. Illegal shanties have been set up on some parts of the land. Officials of both MC and HSVP have been asked to act promptly to remove encroachments by Navratri. For this, a committee of DC, DCP and Commissioner of Municipal Corporation will be formed.

Orders have been given to get the land vacated by drone mapping and spotting, to clear the illegal encroachments at Bataud, Alipur, Sukhdarshanpur, Jalauli, Kot and Chandimandir villages. Along with this, instructions were given to take strict action to stop the increasing drug menace in Panchkula. Gupta said that the SHOs will be held accountable for lapses in such cases.

During the meeting, it was also concluded that the issue of crossing on Zirakpur-Panchkula road, which was persistently being raised by the people of sectors 12, 12A, 20 and 21, will also be worked upon on priority basis. An amount of Rs 25 crore has been granted to the NHAI for constructing an under pass here.

Haryana Urban Development Authority officials informed that to improve the traffic system of Sector 12, 12A and Sector 20 and 21 of the city, an amount of 25 crores from HSVP to make under pass under the national highway has been submitted to NHAI. With its construction, locals commuting through the Zirakpur-Kalka highway will be relieved.

Panchkula senior officials including Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, DC Vinay Pratap Singh, DCP Mohit Handa, ACP Umaid Singh, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dharamvir Singh, Joint Secretary Vinesh Kumar, Estate Officer Mamta Sharma as well as Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board CEO YS Gupta were present at the meeting.