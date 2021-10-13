Ranjit Singh murder case: Dera chief sentencing now on Oct 18

A SPECIAL CBI court of Panchkula on Tuesday deferred the sentencing of accused Dera Saccha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh for October 18. While the prosecution has completed its arguments and demanded capital punishment, the court deferred the hearing after defense council requested time for rebuttal arguments. The judgement has been reserved for October 18 as well.

Ram Rahim, who is already serving sentence for rape at the district jail of Sunaria in Rohtak, was convicted by the special CBI court on October 8 along with four other accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case. As per an interim order passed by the court of Special Judge (CBI) Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, statements of accused-convicts including Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Avtar Singh, Sabdil Singh, Krishan Lal and Jasbir Singh were also recorded today.

The court of Special Judge Garg had reserved the order in the case in August 18, which was supposed to be pronounced on August 26 but had been pending owing to Ranjit Singh’s son, Jagseer Singh, filing a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking transfer of case to another CBI judge.

Jagsheer Singh appeared in the court in person on Tuesday to request ‘severe punishment’ to the accused-convicts while also demanding a compensation for him and his family. Special Public Prosecutor PS Verma as well as Senior Public Prosecutor KP Singh, while arguing for the quantum of sentence, have demanded capital punishment for Ram Rahim, presenting the argument that the convict is a “threat to society at large”. “We have sought maximum punishment under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against Ram Rahim as he is a previous convict in two cases,” said Verma, adding that the Dera chief, through an eight-page long statement submitted before the court Tuesday, has pleaded for leniency on basis of the charity work done by Dera.

It was after the prosecution concluded their arguments that counsel for Ram Rahim requested for a short adjournment to advance the arguments, seeking time to file a counter on CBI arguments on quantum of sentence. They asked for time saying, “Case laws cited by public prosecutors for CBI are to be gone through by them, so that they can argue their part of arguments effectively,” the court order read. The remaining arguments would be heard on the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, both the public prosecutors who had requested security in view of delivery of sentence, further requested that they have been provided with only one gunman and that adequate security has not been provided to them. The court has again directed DGP Haryana, ADGP Haryana as well as DCP Panchkula for adequate security arrangements.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples. He was also awarded life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatarpati.

In the present case Ram Rahim and the four accused have been held guilty and convicted for offences under sections 120B, 302, 506 of the Indian Penal Code.