Rallies and gatherings banned in Panchkula; residents demand for containment zones

The Panchkula administration from Wednesday onwards ordered a complete ban on rallies, demonstrations, protests and any other type of pubic gatherings in view of the surge in Covid cases in the district, which reportes 1065 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

Panchkula DC Mahavir Kaushik, in his order released on Wednesday, said that the new curbs were introduced in view of the “increasing cases of new variants of Covid.” The step has been taken in the exercise of powers conferred under the provisions of Disaster Management Act 2005 in the district, Kaushik said.

The DCP, sub-divisional officer, Civil Surgeon and all the incident commanders have been directed to ensure adherence to the five-fold strategy Test-Trace-Track-Vaccination-Covid-19 appropriate behavior to check the surge.

Kaushik’s order further said that the commissioner of civic body will ensure that municipalities make shopkeepers aware of the new guidelines. Along with this, the DCP is to ensure compliance with the norms with action being taken against violators.

Police order strict action against those violating norms

Meanwhile, the Panchkula police on Wednesday issued an alert to the residents, asking them to mask up and follow all Covid norms. Giving information in this regard, a police spokesman said that as per the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Mohit Handa, action is being taken against those who violate the instructions regarding Covid-19.

Different police teams have fanned out across the district and have been authorised to penalise anyone who is found not following Covid-19 norms. “People found not wearing a a mask are being challaned. If a person is found wearing his mask improperly or on their chin, then too challans will be issued,” a press statement by the DCP’s office has read. He added that policemen in plain clothes will also be deployed to ensure people are masking up and following all covid norms. A total of 107 challans were issued in the district by police officials on Tuesday itself. The number of people fined by the police since the beginning of the pandemic stood at over 30,000 for the district, data showed.

Citizens request containment zones and strict monitoring

As cases increase, the residents, especially senior citizens, have started becoming weary of the situation. SK Goel, member of RWA Sector 21 has written to the DC, requesting the formation of containment zones in hotspot areas while also demanding strict monitoring of positive cases.

“A daily increase in cases has been seen, with over 1,065 positive reported within a day, which is alarming . Containment zones should be declared and monitored effectively as otherwise Covid positive members of affected families can freely move in public. Containment zones should be created by the District Administration as is being done regularly by Chandigarh Administration so that further spread of the virus can be curbed,” he said. However, no such measures have yet been taken or discussed by the district administration yet, officials said.