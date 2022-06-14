Mohali reports month’s first Covid death; Chandigarh Admin asks people to mask up

A day after the health department had warned of a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the district, one death was reported due to the infection on Monday. The last death due to Covid-19 in Mohali was reported on May 26.

Officials have yet again reemphasised the need for people to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocol to curb the spread of the infection. In this month alone, 144 cases were reported in Mohali.

The total number of deaths due to Covid-19 now stands at 1,150 fatalities in the district.

According to the health department, as many as 14 positive cases were reported Monday while eight patients have been cured; a total of 354 samples were collected for testing. Officials said that 103 cases are active in the district.

As many as 96,177 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district to date.

Chandigarh Admin asks people to wear masks, take precaution dose

Amid concerns of another wave of Covid-19, the Chandigarh administration on Monday issued an order, directing people to adhere to Covid safety protocol and wear a mask in public areas.

The administration also urged the public to get fully vaccinated if they haven’t already done so and also get the booster dose. In Chandigarh, as many as 25 Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 3.58 per cent were reported on Monday. A total of 209 cases are currently active. In PGI 9 Covid beds are occupied while 5 in GMCH-32 and 7 in GMSH-16 are occupied.

Chandigarh has seen a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the past week. The administration has been encouraging people to get their booster dose and has also directed for children to be vaccinated.

12 fresh Covid-19 cases in Panchkula

As many as 12 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday, pushing the total tally to 58,496 cases; no deaths were reported. Currently, there are 83 active cases in the district. About 63 samples were collected. A total of 414 deaths have been reported in the district.