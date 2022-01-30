Punjab: Minor ‘elopes’ with neighbour, parents file abduction case

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a 24-year-old man in Bhud village of Raipur Rani on Thursday. The girl’s parents, who work on a fish farm, filed an FIR in this regard.

The FIR states that the girl was kidnapped by a man named Shiv Nath who works on a nearby fish farm. The FIR also accuses Shiv’s brother, Megh Nath, his father and the owner of the fish farm. It further states that they had allegedly intimidated the victim’s family, threatening to kill them if they approached the police.

“In her statement, she has claimed that she is above 18. But her Aadhaar card says she is 14. We will get prescribed tests done to further ascertain her actual age and will initiate action accordingly,” said Rajesh Kumar, SHO at Raipur Rani police station. The victim girl reportedly stated that she had run off of her own accord and wanted to marry Shiv.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother Rambha Devi alleged that while they were drinking tea in their accommodation, someone locked the door from the outside.

“After we broke the door and came out, our daughter was missing. We found the accused at the spot,” the FIR reads.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 120-B , 34, 342, 365, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Raipur Rani police station.