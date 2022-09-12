Punjab: Day after first dengue death, admn wakes up

With the number of dengue cases rising in both Pinjore and Kalka in Panchkula, along with the death of a sanitary inspector of Kalka civic body on September 10, there has been an increase in coordinated measures by the District Health Department, Panchkula. The measures include targeting mosquito breeding sites to prevent outbreak, including deputing teams to do home-to-home checking, monitoring of public buildings and areas where there is an issue of water logging and sanitation. So far, 110 dengue cases were reported in Kalka, while 87 cases have been reported in Pinjore.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Sunday held a meeting in Urban Poly Clinic, Pinjore, which was attended by senior medical and administrative officials. Gupta demanded more fogging machines in the area and an increase in the number of beds in the polyclinic. In Kalka, he inaugurated the Dengue Elisa Reader. Gupta also visited the affected areas. He said that the locals’ claims that the dengue death toll might be higher, as many deaths were unreported, will be examined.

As many as 23 positive cases were reported in district Panchkula Sunday, and 153 samples were collected. “We have close to 26 teams in the field today and have issued 113 notices to those flouting rules. It is important that there is community participation in the prevention of dengue. There has also been a rise in cases of fever and cold, because of changing weather, but people should not ignore the symptoms and see a doctor immediately so that there are no complications or a fall in platelets,” said Dr Mankeerat Murara, Nodal Officer, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Officer Mukta Kumar said, “We have established a lab at Kalka hospital for checking of samples. Another laboratory for checking blood count was established in Pinjore”. The facility of Dengue Serology is available now at SDH, Kalka, and for the supply of essential medicines which have been in shortage in the OPD. At Panchkula Civil Hospital, a dedicated dengue ward has been established.

Kalka MLA Pardeep Chaudhary had been highlighting the increasing cases of dengue in Kalka and Pinjore. Residents have been blaming the district health department for ignoring the deteriorating situation in the two adjoining cities. A 24×7 dengue control room has been established (contact no. 9817580716) to address public queries, monitor all activity, and update the current situation.

UT reports average of seven cases per day

In Chandigarh, there have been about 100 reported cases of dengue, with an average of seven a day in the last 10 days, said Dr Suman Singh, Director of Health Services. “For more than three months, our teams have been deputed to high-density areas to check for collection of stagnant water, breeding of mosquitoes, and information dissemination, with notices issued regularly,” said Dr Singh.

Mohali has fewer cases compared to last year

Mohali recorded a total of 195 cases of dengue this year and no deaths. Civil Surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur told The Indian Express that the health department carried out an extensive awareness drive across the district to prevent the spread of the disease. Last year more than 3,500 cases were reported while a total of 36 people lost lives due to the disease.