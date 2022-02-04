Prof alleges fraud in the recruitment of principal

ALLEGING FRAUD in the recruitment of a principal of a college affiliated with the Panjab University, a professor of the college has alleged that a big scam took place wherein the Vice Chancellor’s office, DCDC office, selection panel members along with officials of the DPI office of Punjab were involved.

Sameer Sharma, a lecturer in DAV College, Jalandhar, was appointed as Principal of SPN College, Mukerian, in Hoshiarpur in January, 2020, against the grantin-aid post.

Professor Tarun Ghai, who works in the same college has alleged, that the appointment of Prof Sharma as principal was made “setting aside the Punjab government/Panjab University calendar rules”.

“In order to be the principal of a college, one must be minimum an associate professor but strangely and surprisingly enough, Prof Sharma does not even have the university approval to be even an assistant professor. Thus, a person who is unapproved even as an assistant professor is certainly ineligible for the big post of college principal,” said Prof Ghai.

The professor, while terming him “ineligible”, said that the almost Rs 32 lakh paid in salary to Prof Sharma since his joining “has burdened the government exchequer by fleecing it off lakhs.”

Speaking with The Indian Express he said, “This kind of corruption is not possible at his own level alone. There is a whole chain of people which needs to be involved for such an incident to take place. Furthermore, there is no doubt that he is yet to even achieve the post of assistant professor, as he has himself lodged a petition in the High Court in February last year, demanding that he be promoted as an associate professor.”

“It is all false, all forged documents. Everything is very much fair. Issues he has touched upon are in pipeline, everything has been done as per norms and regulations of the Punjab government and PU calender. His termination is due in the college. The petition is not for granting me the title of associate professor, it is between me and the government of Punjab. I was given the post of associate professor back in 2015 by my employer – DAV college managing committee,” said Professor Sharma.