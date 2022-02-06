Principal of SPN College levels counter-allegations

The principal of SPN College, Mukerian, Sameer Sharma, on Saturday levelled counter allegations against Professor Tarun Ghai, and claimed that the professor had been dismissed from college in July last year due to a fraud he committed.

As per principal Sharma, Professor Tarun Ghai had joined SPN Mukerian, in 2014 as an assistant professor in Political Science on a Self Financing Unaided Post. “Before this, he had been dismissed from service as Assistant Professor in Political Science from Swami Gangagiri Janta Girls College, Raikot (Punjab), affiliated to Panjab University. He had challenged this decision before the Education Tribunal Punjab, as well as the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but his pleas had been quashed. The court had upheld the dismissal of Tarun Ghai,” Sharma stated.

He added that Professor Ghai had submitted an application at the time of joining that he has never been dismissed from any university, college or other public or private organization and if any information supplied by him in the application form is found to be incorrect and false, his candidature/ selection may be cancelled in terms of the self-declaration. “It is in these terms that the decision, as recorded by the Managing Committee of the SPN, Mukerian was taken to relieve him of his post,” Sharma stated.

Professor Ghai had earlier alleged fraud in the recruitment of principal of SPN College, stating that Principal Sameer Sharma was not even an assistant professor when the minimum requirement to become a principal was that of an Associate Professor.

Refuting Ghai’s allegations, principal Sameer Sharma said, “I was granted the scale and designation of an associate professor in Mathematics in June 2015 by DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi. I then joined as Principal, SPN College Mukerian by applying through proper channels and through the selection panel as per norms of UGC/ Punjab Govt/ DPI. In regards to the court case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the said writ petition was filled in the court so as to have desired pay fixations of Associate Grade that is due from 2015.”

“I had actually filed an RTI in several colleges of Punjab on the fees being extracted from students but professors not being paid on time. But I am not a dismissed professor anymore. I was reinstated the very next month. I am a senate member now. Had I been dismissed, I would not have been a senator,” Prof Tarun Ghai countered.

Prior to his election to the senate in August, Ghai had been terminated from his job as an assistant professor by the managing committee of SPN College, Mukerian. After Ghai approached Panjab University against the decision, the college was directed in July to revoke the termination and reinstate him. However, the college management approached the high court (HC) and the matter continues to remain pending.