Post office to pay Rs 6,157 to woman for failing to deliver rakhi to New Zealand in time

The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Panchkula has directed the post office department of Ambala to pay Rs 6,157 to a woman for failing to deliver “rakhi” to her brother in New Zealand.

Complainant Swati of Panchkula said that she had availed of services of the post office for sending “rakhi” on the festival of ‘Rakshabandhan’ to her brother Shubham Chauhan on July 17, 2020. The festival was on August 3, 2020. She had paid the speed-post charges of Rs 1,168.20 at sub-post office, Sector 4, Panchkula.

Swati regularly enquired with her brother about receiving “rakhi” via post, and to her dismay, she realised it was not delivered to him till July 30, 2020. She then checked the website of the postal department and tried to get the latest status of her parcel using the tracking ID. The effort bore fruit but much to her shock, she found that her parcel was lying at Mumbai since July 27, 2020.

After a few days, she again checked with her brother only to find that her parcel had not reached New Zealand even by August 3, 2020. When she checked it online, the status of the parcel was the same i.e. the parcel was still lying at Mumbai.

She then sent a legal notice to the opposite parties (Department of Post India, Ambala Division; The Postmaster, Head Post Office at Sector 8, Panchkula, and the In-charge, Sub-Post Office at Sector 4, Panchkula), who replied that the complainant may recall the article as it has been kept in deposit due to non-availability of flights to New Zealand. However, the article will be sent to the destination country as and when the flight is available, they said. If the article remains undelivered/lost, compensation will be paid as per departmental rules, they added.

Swati then filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission of Panchkula. The respondents, authorities of the Post Office, filed a written statement raising preliminary objections that the complaint is not maintainable; the charges in the complaint are baseless and false; and that she has no locus standi to bring such a legal action.

On merits, it is stated that services of ordinary posts for some countries were temporarily suspended by the Foreign Posts concerned but speed-post services were intact depending upon the availability of flights during the Covid-19 pandemic. The matter regarding non-delivery of the said article was taken up with Foreign Posts Delhi immediately on the receipt of the complaint. And as per reply of Foreign Posts Delhi, the article was rightly despatched to the destination country and it was received at New Zealand on September 29, 2020. But on further enquiry, it was revealed that the article was not delivered to the addressee and was declared lost in transit.

The complainant was informed that the article has been lost at the end of New Zealand posts and the aggrieved party may claim compensation as per UPU Convention Rules.

After hearing the matter, the Commission held, “… the complainant is entitled to refund of amount subject to upper ceiling of 30 SDR (1SDR = Rs 105.2438) as per UPU Convention Rules for non-delivery of the article, as the factum of article lost in transit is an admitted fact.”

Holding that “ a lot of emotional significance is attached to the celebration of Rakshabandhan”, the Commission directed the Post Office authorities to pay Rs 3,157 to the complainant as admissible under UPU Convention Rules, and Rs 3,000 on account of mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

“Needless to mention here that the festival of ‘Rakshabandhan’ is celebrated in India with great pomp and show, and on this occasion, a ‘rakhi’ is tied by the sister on the wrist of her brother out of love and affection between them. The sister prays for the good health and happiness of his brother in lieu of protection to be provided by his brother to her. And thus, a lot of emotional significance is attached to the celebration of this festival,” the Commission said.