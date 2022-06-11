Police amp up security for Kalka MC election

Strict security arrangements are being made in Panchkula by the police in and around Kalka-Pinjore for the upcoming Municipal Council elections in Kalka, to be held on June 19.

The police have set up five additional check points and nine permanent border check points to closely monitor suspicious persons and vehicles. Additionally, two team squads and two surveillance teams have also been formed.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Surendra Pal Singh has appealed to arms license holders of the Kalka-Pinjore area to deposit their licensed arms at concerned police stations at the earliest for peaceful, fair and fear- free elections.

The DCP also instructed area police stations and in-charges to get the licensed weapons deposited without any delay before the elections. The DCP said that action would be taken against violators.