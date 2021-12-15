Plea seeks monitoring by high court of ED probe into HPSC scam

A lawyer Tuesday filed a civil writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court requesting it to monitor the Vigilance Bureau investigation into the FIR lodged in connection with alleged corruption in the recruitment process of Haryana Public Service Commission.

The petition, filed by Advocate Pradeep Kumar Rapria, has been filed with a view to get investigated “the serious offences of the institutionalized form of money laundering, vis-à-vis corruption in the recruitment process of Haryana Public Service Commission, ex-facie made out from the FIR registered by the State Vigilance Bureau, Haryana”.

“Time has come when the problem of corruption and money laundering need to be analysed in the context of its potential implications for Fundamental Rights and Human Rights of the general public at large. Corruption not only poses a significant danger to the quality of governance, but also threatens in an accelerated manner the very foundation of India’s democracy, rule of law and statehood. Hence, the present writ petition to ensure the accountability of the public servants and private players involved in corruption & money laundering,” the petition read.

The petitioner has also requested that the court direct ED to register a Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR)… disclosing cognizable and scheduled offences of the money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2005” or direct the Enforcement Directorate to declare/establish Police Stations for registering ECIR, on receipt of information of offences of money laundering from citizens and conduct further proceedings in compliance of the Chapter XII of the CrPC, and comply with the mandate of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

They have also requested that the investigation be monitored. The petition has further appealed the court to issue a direction to the effect that the ‘Right to Corrupt Free Governance’ is the Fundamental Right every citizen in terms of Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It was on November 18 that the vigilance bureau arrested 2016-batch HCS officer Anil Nagar, posted as Deputy Secretary in Haryana Public Service Commission. A total of Rs 3.5 crore cash has already been recovered and seized so far during the course of investigation.