P’kula youngster among two pilots killed as Army chopper makes forced landing

Major Anuj Rajput was among the two braveheart pilots who died on Tuesday after an Army helicopter made a forced landing at Shiv Garh Dhar in Patnitop area, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

Aspiring to enter the Indian defence services since he was a child, Major Anuj had joined the prestigious NDA academy soon after he completed his class XII at the age of 18.

Born on September 18, 1993, Anuj had turned 28 a few days ago. He got engaged on July 23.

Anuj’s father, K S Arya, is an advocate by profession and his mother, Sushila Singh, a teacher at a Panchkula government school. Anuj was a single child.

Anuj had remained posted at the Udhampur location for 17 months and had been promoted about a month ago.