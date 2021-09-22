P’kula youngster among two pilots killed as Army chopper makes forced landing

September 22, 2021 5:59:38 am
Major Anuj Rajput was among the two braveheart pilots who died on Tuesday after an Army helicopter made a forced landing at Shiv Garh Dhar in Patnitop area, along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.
Aspiring to enter the Indian defence services since he was a child, Major Anuj had joined the prestigious NDA academy soon after he completed his class XII at the age of 18.
Born on September 18, 1993, Anuj had turned 28 a few days ago. He got engaged on July 23.
Anuj’s father, K S Arya, is an advocate by profession and his mother, Sushila Singh, a teacher at a Panchkula government school. Anuj was a single child.
Anuj had remained posted at the Udhampur location for 17 months and had been promoted about a month ago.
