P’kula: Garbage mounds get bigger across city, residents say MC ignorant

AS ONE walks through the carefully planned markets, the sectors, the footpaths of Panchkula city, primed to match the neighbouring city beautiful, their senses are met with fetid smells arousing from the towering garbage dumps. The garbage problems continue to mount with the Municipal Corporation (MC) of the city sitting on its hands as dumping across market areas, in vacant lands and even in residential areas continue unabated.

The MC of Panchkula has failed to implement a door to door garbage collection service even on pilot basis and has created two dumping grounds in the city – the second one without even requisite legal permissions. Residents of the city feel harassed by this ignorance of authorities amid a Covid and dengue outbreak. Additionally, it has been more than one week since the garbage trolleyriders have been on strike and the area is filling up with garbage.

“It is just out of control, be it management at the dumping site, door to door collection or temporary transit points in sectors. It is stinking. Reports say many of the drinking water tubewells have either been closed or are dispensing contaminated water in Trans Ghaggar area. It is shows lack of professionalism and technical backup. Even though our sector has 12-15 sanitation workers on paper, they cannot be seen on ground. The strike has created further chaos. It feels like we are living in between a dumping ground now,” says RP Malhotra, a resident of Sector 8.

“The MC as well as the mayor and councillor seem least bothered about what is happening all around. The situation has never been worse. The city is turning into shambles. My whole sector is filled with garbage, fallen leaves, bushes and unclean roads. It has been months since the bushes and trees were trimmed. Even amid a dengue crisis, the MC has not bothered to enact on their basic duties,” said Lilly Bawa, former Councillor and a resident of Sector 12.

Private garbage collectors a problem

Privately contractual garbage collectors have been another nuisance to the garbage collectors of the city, complain residents.

“A lot of open spaces are available in our sectors here which give rise to a lot of issues related with garbage collectors who are self appointed and not under the control of even Panchkula MC. It is these men that collect garbage from residential houses in our sectors. They continue to remain highly irregular and on an average come only twice a week. They increase their monthly charges quite frequently. During last two years, their monthly charges have gone up from Rs 50 per month to Rs 120. They dump this collected garbage at open spaces as well. Meanwhile, no action by MC Panchkula authorities has been initiated despite regular complaints by the RWAs,” says BR Mehta, a resident of Sector 25.

Even in Sector 10, the MC trolley has not lifted the garbage from the dumping site near Sood Bhawan for the last week, says RWA Bharat Hiteshi. “The heaps of garbage has made life for the locals worse. The worst part is the indifferent attitude of private garbage collectors who are lifting door to door domestic garbage. The garbage collectors come at their own sweet time and mark absence without notice. Secondly after every 4-6 months they increase their monthly charges. Residents are very much perturbed over their misbehavior. Residents want that MC should start collecting domestic garbage through their employees/contracted persons following the Chandigarh pattern.”

The MC’s Chief Sanitary Inspector, Avinash Gupta, however, disregards the claims of residents. He says, “We have as many as 680 garbage collectors on our payroll. Almost 20-30 work per sector depending on the population of the said sector.” He even denied any strike of the trolley riders, saying, “There is no strike. All work is going smoothly.”

Garbage collection situation grim, say residents

SK Naiyyar, President of the Citizen Welfare Association, Panchkula City has been attempting to draw the authorities’ attention towards the garbage situation but to no avail. “I have been writing to the MC as well as DC Panchkula on the rise in dengue cases alongside the depleting civic affairs in the city but no one has paid any heed towards it,” he says.

“It appears as if the MC itself is attempting to make the city filthy and dreadful for the residents. Entry/exit points are full of potholes, all leading roads in the city are broken, stray animals are blocking the roads and now, all the sectors are full with heaps of rubbish in the open. There is hue and cry among public as garbage collects in many corners of entire Panchkula while the MC has totally failed to lift it for the last one week or so,” he adds.

Naiyyar also says that several other members of the association including from Sectors 11, 17, 12, 21, 12A, 25 have intimated him that the situation is “quite grim” in their sectors.

No solution to the Jhuriwala dumping ground issue

For the Trans Ghaggar residents, the issues are even more with ample space for dumping waste as well as the presence of two dumping grounds. The newly formed dumping ground at the Jhuriwala site has failed to do what it was meant to: to shift the present one at Sector 23 and function with a solid waste management plant. But instead, the area now has two dumping grounds which continue to fume as garbage disposers burn off waste and cause terrible smell as well as air and ground water pollution in nearby sectors.

This conversion of Jhuriwala land to a dumping ground by the Panchkula MC was opposed by the forest divisions of Morni, Pinjore and Panchkula, who had, in August, written to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to hand over the land to them as they defaulted on following the requisite terms and conditions upon which the land was allotted. The Panchkula Pollution Control Board, too, had written to the MC Panchkula citing several irregularities in turning the site to a dumping ground.

The residents of the sector too, have staged several protests and have even filed petitions at the High Court. It was in September, that the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, responding to one such petition, had directed the Department of Urban Local Bodies, Haryana to file an affidavit in this regard within a week’s time. The court had stated that the provisions of the Indian Forest Act as well as Wild Life Act are not being followed in the dumping of waste at the Jhuriwala site and had also directed the ULB to follow and ensure due compliance “of the provisions of law and take action in respect of the violation thereof.” The matter is yet to be listed again.

However, as per the Executive Officer of MC, Kuldeep Malik, “There have been some inadvertent delays in the process but the commissioner and I have applied for a hearing for getting requisite permissions with the Union Ministry of Environment. Our case has been listed for October 29.”