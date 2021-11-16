P’kula: Commuters hit as petrol pump owners go on strike

ALL PETROL pumps of Panchkula remained shut on Monday, observing a pan-state 24-hour strike to protest the centre’s move to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel prices, stating losses due to the decision.

The strike which began 6am on Monday, will continue till Tuesday 6am.

However it is not the only reason petrol pump owners of Haryana have called the strike for. “There have been long pending issues and demands that we have communicated over time to the state government but to no avail. Finding no other resolution, we had to opt for the strike,” said Sanjiv Kaila, Vice President, Panchkula OMC Dealers’ Association.

The Haryana Petroleum Dealers Association has demanded that the state stop the sale of base oil which is being used as cheap alternative to diesel by transporters and industries, causing loss of revenue to state and is a major cause of pollution, to apply a rational VAT structure at par with HP, Punjab and Chandigarh. Kalia added, “With Oil Marketing Companies (OMC), excess value collected in lieu of higher excise duty should be refunded along with the revision of dealer commission as per agreed norms.”

The fourth demand is to rationalise VAT rates on diesel and petrol in line with those in HP, Chandigarh and Punjab “so that the consumers are not harassed because of different retail prices in these states and to avoid interstate smuggling,” he added.

As many as 25 states and union territories have undertaken an equivalent reduction of VAT, following the centre’s decision.

All dealer operated retail outlets of Panchkula remained closed on Monday and only about two company operated pumps were seen functional. While Kalia stated that “the public had been alerted of the strike in advance,” several commuters could be seen struggling, unable to find a fuel pump for their vehicles.

“I have to commute daily from Barwala to Sector 5 for work and I get my refills at the Sector 5 pump itself. But I am almost out of petrol today and have not spotted even a single petrol pump which is open.They are on strike. I will have to go to Chandigarh to get my tank filled, so that I can go back” said a 34-year-old Ranjeet.

Staff of the Sector 2 petrol pump said that there have many who have come to the pump and had to be returned. “This is a busy pump as it is the only one in the near area. There have been alot of vehicles which have come and gone after we told them about the strike,” said Satish, an employee.