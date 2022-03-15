Petition alleges failure to give land to SPCA; HC issues notice to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the state of Haryana over a petition alleging failure of the state authorities to allocate/provide adequate land and other facilities to SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Panchkula, for the purpose of constructing infirmaries and animal shelters.

The petitioner, MowgliAid Animal Welfare Society, Chandigarh, through its general secretary Karan Vir Singh Bajaj, has sought directions to the state to discharge their duty under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Rules 2001, as well as advisories of Animal Welfare Board of India to undertake exigent measures/guidelines for the welfare of the animals by the state governments and union territories all over India for establishing SPCAs in each and every district and the same has not been complied with by the Haryana government at SPCA, Panchkula, whereby the said society was created but only on papers and has not been set up beyond the notification dated March 26, 2001.

The petitioner’s counsel, Anurag Chopra and Himani Jamwal, contended that the petitioner organisation renders services free of cost to SPCA with a goal to reduce unnecessary animal suffering and to minimise human-animal conflict. The petitioner runs a free-of-cost animal ambulance services, dog sterilisation and vaccination programme treatment camps, and disaster rescue missions for animals. It also conducts educational, awareness and sanitisation programmes for school and college students regarding animal welfare issues.

The counsel have sought directions to the state authorities to adjudicate upon the representations highlighting the discrepancies in functioning of the SPCA, Panchkula, as the same being violative of the Prevention of Cruelty Act (PCA),1960, and Rules 2001 as well as the numerous advisories issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

The Bench of Justice Raj Mohan Singh after hearing the matter issued notice to the state for March 31, 2022.