Paralympics Javelin star Sumit Anil inspires school students

Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist and world record holder athlete Sumit Antil interacted with school students under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Meet the Champions’ initiative at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Panchkula, on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, who has broken the world record multiple times in the men’s javelin throw F64 category, spoke with student representatives from 75 schools and told them to focus on a balanced diet as well as a balanced schedule.

“I am really thankful to PM Narendra Modi that he started such an initiative as the format will create a domino effect in the country and help in spreading the message of balanced and nutritious diet across India.” shared the Haryana para-athlete, who created history when he won the gold medal in men’s F64 javelin throw event in Tokyo Paralympics last year.

Antil, who grew up in Khewra village in Sonipat district, also gave tips to budding athletes about javelin throw and also spent time telling them about the techniques involved in the sport. Antil also was part of an interactive quiz session with the students and the students asked him about the sport, fitness schedule, food habits and planning for young athletes.

“Apart from training, food habits play an important role in a young athlete’s life. As a youngster, one gets local food available across the state and it is rich in nutrients and includes all the necessary vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates which are necessary for an athlete’s development,” Antil said. The ‘Meet the Champions’ initiative is part of the central government’s Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it was kicked off by Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in December last year. The last six months have seen Olympic athletes and other international Indian players interacting with students in states like Manipur, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat.