Panchkula’s Ayush gave up PCS post, now grabs rank 74 in UPSC civil services exam

Giving up the post of a PCS officer back in 2019 to continue his preparation for the civil services, 27-year-old Ayush Gupta, resident of Sector 7 in Panchkula, cleared the UPSC CSE 2020 with rank 74.

Born and brought up in Panchkula, he studied at St Johns School of the city and graduated in BA LLB Honours from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2017. Ayush then started preparing for both the PCS exam as well as the UPSC exam.

While he cleared the PCS exam in 2019, he did not stop studying for the UPSC CSE.

He says, “As I joined my posting in Punjab as a PCS officer in rural development and panchayats department alongside tackling the Covid crisis in March, I knew something did not feel right. UPSC was my calling.” So he dropped out within three months by May and gave his all to preparing for the civils. “The job civil servants do requires commitment. I could not devote time to both my job and my studies. I was not doing justice to either, so I took the risk,” says an elated Ayush.

With the prelims for 2021 scheduled for October, Ayush had been preparing for another attempt when he got the good news. “I think every UPSC aspirant starts preparing for the next one as soon as they are done with the current exam.

You cannot be too sure till your name is actually on the list,” he says.

His father is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and his mother is a homemaker. His elder brother too is an advocate.

“It was a childhood dream come true,” says Ayush. He’d an inclination towards the exams since his childhood. “My whole career orientation was fixed in class XI. I took subjects which would help with my preparation. I undertook law with the same outlook,” he adds.

Studying throughout the lockdown, he says, “While my lockdown went like any other day of waking up and studying through it, it helped as there were lesser distractions. However, I am still thankful for the time I got in the field through the PCS.”