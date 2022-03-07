Panchkula: Two lawyers among four assaulted at b’day bash, DBA threatens strike

FOUR PERSONS including two lawyers were allegedly attacked by 10-12 bouncers and their employer with sticks and iron rods during a birthday party. They were identified as Inder, Chetan and two lawyers, Gaurav Sikhri and Tarun Sharma.

The incident took place at a resort on Morni Road near Nada village on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday. A case has been registered against two identified and other unknown suspects. The two accused have been identified as Abhinav and Harpal. Sikhri and Sharma were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Reacting to the incident, the District Bar Association Panchkula issued a statement, as told by Ketan Khurana Advocate Secretary, stating that if arrests are not made within 24-hours, the DBA will go on a strike.

The complainant, Gaurav Sikhri, a resident of Sector 11, said that it was on Saturday night when he was hosting his birthday party at resort Marina Bay with colleagues and friends when the incident took place.

“Around 12 am, the attendants of the resort shifted all guests to a hall room. Two hours later, my two friends, Inder and Chetan tried to re-enter the hall room after coming back from the washroom. However, the bouncers didn’t allow them despite repeated attempts and shoved them to the ground. Meanwhile, Abhinav came to the spot and dared to teach both of them a lesson. Upon hearing shouts, my two advocate friends Tarun Sharma and Lavish Arora and I rushed to the spot. Despite this, they kept on beating our friends. Tarun intervened but they charged at him too and then attacked me and other guests. They punched Tarun in the face, which left his upper teeth broken. The accused hit an iron rod on my left arm due to which I suffered an elbow fracture,” reads the FIR.

“Later, they dragged Tarun outside the resort to the roadside. Somehow, all four of us managed to run away from the spot and hide in the bushes to save our lives,” the FIR further reads.

The Sikhri’s colleague Lavish Arora then shouted for help after which another colleague Manoj Arora arrived at the spot. Manoj, as per the complaint, then made a phone call to the SHO Chandimandir and DCP Mohit Handa, whose office requested Manoj to dial 112. A PCR vehicle then reached the spot around 2:30 am.

“Despite the arrival of the police, the prime accused Abhinav bragged that he has connections in the police department as police receive bribes from him for allowing him to run his resort,” Sikhri stated.

Sikhri also alleged that the accused also snatched a gold chain from Sharma’s neck during the assault. The case was registered under sections 148, 149, 323, 325, 341, 379-B, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at Chandimandir police station.

Inspector Lalit Kumar, SHO at Chandimandir police station, said they were yet to arrest any accused in the case.