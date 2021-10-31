Panchkula: Two assault man, loot him of Rs 1 lakh, gold chain

A stone crusher firm manager from Kalka was assaulted and looted on Friday night while he was on his way back to his home after collecting cash.

The victim has been identified as Saurabh Sharma. He was beaten with sticks by two accused and their accomplices.

He was on his way back after collecting a payment of around Rs 1 lakh for JM Industries from Tipra when he was attacked.

“Since the owner of the stone crushing firm was not available to receive payment, he headed to his village at Tagra. As he reached near Kherawali point, the accused attac ked him and took away the cash,” said Inspector Ajit Singh, SHO at Kalka police station. A total of six persons are said to be involved in the crime, claimed Sheru, owner of JM Industries.

“The victim was able to identify two unmasked accused. They are Manish, who used to run the canteen at the plant, and his father Raju,” he added.

The victim sustained fractures in both his legs and has been shifted to Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.



He was also robbed of a payment of Rs 1 lakh, his personal cash of around Rs 1,400, and a gold chain.

The police registered a case under 341 (wrongful restraint) and 379B (theft by force) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused will be nabbed soon, said the police.