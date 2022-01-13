Panchkula: Teacher found dead inside parked car in Sector 11

The body of a 35-year-old man, a teacher by profession, was found inside a parked car parked at the Sector 11 market on the morning of Thursday.

Police identified the victim as one Padam, who was a resident of Mansurpur village in Yamunanagar. Investigators said Padam was a computer teacher by profession and as per his family members, he had left home on Wednesday in an Alto car, which belonged to his friend.

The police said they received an alert about the incident around 11:30 am, following which a team of Sector 10 police post rushed to the post. The victim’s body was later recovered and sent for autopsy while an investigation was launched in the matter, the police said.

“Prime facie, there were no visible injury marks on the body and the reason for death could only be properly established after an autopsy,” said ACP Vijay Nehra, who was part of the police team that reached the spot.

He added that the victim used to work in Yamumanagar and the police were yet to figure out why he had come to Panchkula.