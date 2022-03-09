Panchkula: Take steps to curb monkey menace in trans-Ghaggar areas, Punjab HC tells MC

The High Court of Punjab and Haryana Tuesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula to take all possible measures to contain the monkey menace in several trans-Ghaggar areas of the city.

Residents of Sector 25 under the umbrella of Citizen Committee House Owners had filed a writ for issuing directions to the MC to take appropriate effective measures and immediate steps “to check the rising number of monkeys in Sector 25 and its residential neighbourhood area”. The residents alleged that there exist 1000s of monkeys in the area causing nuisance. The residents in the petition had said that the monkeys in absence of food and water in the jungle areas often strayed into the residential area. “The population has been increasing. Hundreds of monkeys can be seen on sides of National Highway 73 near the intersection of Peer Babaji road and have become a threat for a road accident.”

In March last year, the citizens first approached the HC with a PIL in the matter. The HC had in orders passed the same month asked the petitioners to pursue the matter with the forest department. In April, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) issued a letter to chief conservator of forests to take action in the matter. A letter was then issued by the district wildlife warden to Panchkula MC to give report on the total number of monkeys to be captured. But the citizens allege that no action has since been taken by any authorities.

It was demanded that the authorities earmark suitable translocation of the monkeys and conduct a population census for them. They also demanded that the authorities, following their statutory duties, ensure compliance with laws to keep the area rubbish-free, so monkeys are not attracted to the location. A high presence of simians/ rhesus monkeys in the vicinity of Sector 25 has caused menace in the area. Khol Hai Ratan Wildlife Sanctuary and garbage dumps along with several other small forest areas in the area further attract them. “The situation is such that this entire area of approximately 1 kilometre radius has more monkeys than humans,” the petition reads.

Citing another similar case wherein the High Court had issued orders for control of monkey menace in UT, the court directed the Panchkula MC to take all measures to contain this menace.