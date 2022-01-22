Panchkula: Suspect only used guns to hunt for game, say police

A day after a man was nabbed from Kalka and several illegal weapons were seized from his possession, sources in the police on Friday stronly hinted at the fact that the arms were probably being used by the man just to hunt for game.

The suspect, identified as Tarvindra Singh, a resident of village Tagra in Panchkula’s Kalka, had been presented in court and sent to two-day police custody.

A senior officer of the CID, involved in probing the case, said, “As per our investigations so far, we have figured that the suspect may have only been using the weapons for hunting. He does not seem to have any nefarious ideas or intentions. But he definitely was in possession of the weapons illegally and a case for the same has been registered.”

The accused has reportedly given the police the name of his supplier. “We have sent out several teams to raid the house of the supplier in Uttar Pradesh, who we have identified at the indication of Tarvindra. We will get to the bottom of this,” the official added.