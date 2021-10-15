Panchkula: Speeding tipper truck hits bicycle, one dead

A 36-year-old man was killed after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a tipper truck near Sector 20-21 on Thursday morning.

The victim, identified as Rajneesh, hailed from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh and was currently residing in Majri village of Panchkula. He was rushed to a hospital after the accident where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police later filed a case against unidentified people on the complaint of an eye witness to the incident.

As per the complainant received from the eye witness, who is the brother-in-law of the victim, the accident took place near Sector 20-21. “My brother-in-law and I worked as gardeners. On Thursday, we were on our way to Peermuchalla to work. Around 9am, when we reached near the Sector 20-21 checkpost, a blue-coloured tipper truck came towards us from the Peermuchalla side, and hit Rajneesh’s bicycle head-on. The truck was being driven rashly. Rajneesh was thrown on the road by the impact and sustained injuries on his head as well as his face.”

The victim was later rushed to the Sector 6 hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. An autopsy was conducted after which the body was handed over to the family for cremation.

Police said that the unidentified ‘killer’ driver is yet to be nabbed by them and a hunt has been launched to track him. An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), and 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.