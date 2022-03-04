Panchkula: Speeding car mows down 58-year-old

A-58-year-old man was killed in a road accident after a car hit and dragged him for several feet across the road on Tuesday evening. The victim, who was accompanied by his wife, son and daughter-in-law, was on his way to see a doctor for his heart condition.

While the accused fled from the spot, the victim, identified as Hemchandra Sharma, was first rushed to the Rafael Hospital by his son and locals and was further referred to Alchemist, Sector 21. The victim succumbed to his injuries there.

As per the complaint filed by Kuldeep Sharma, who is the victim’s eldest son, “On Tuesday evening, around 6:30 pm, we left to get my father checked-up for his heart ailments at Rafael Hospital in Sector 14. After much delay, we were informed that the doctor was not at the hospital. Speaking to the doctor on call, he asked us to walk over to his house at Sector 11. As we were crossing the road around 6:50 pm, a white colored rashly driven car came at full speed and hit my father. This threw him several feet off the road.”

The family hails from Solan in Himachal Pradesh and lives in Sector 16 of Panchkula. An FIR was filed at the Sector 14 police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.