No respite from mosquitoes, Singh Nullah continues to raise stink

One of the major issues of Panchkula is the huge nullah that runs between various sectors of the city. The contaminated water body has remained one of the major sources of pollution and nuisance, with people dumping their waste in it.

Despite promises of converting the whole land into a park on the lines of leisure valley by the ruling MLA as well as Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, authorities have remained complacent. Meanwhile, the residents have been raising hue and cry over its basic maintenance time and again, but to no avail.

The rainwater-fed Singh Nullah passes through Sectors 1, 2, 4, 12, 12 A and the Industrial Area, Phase I, before going towards Zirakpur. The nullah has been a problem for nearby residents, all of whom complain of foul smells, growing mosquitoes and insect menace as well as of human nuisance.

“Sector 2 is the oldest and fully developed sector of the city. It is inhabited by respectable, representative and responsible citizens who are well aware of their rights and duties. We expect the administrative machinery to be equally responsive and sensitive towards maintaining hygiene, good sanitation, maintenance of roads and public parks and development of welfare institutions,” says P S Sangha, Resident Welfare Association Sector 2.

He further adds, “Despite several representations, the Singh Nullah passing through the sector has not been taken care of. House owners residing nearby face the worst. It has become a hub for notorious elements who come and drink there in the nights, raising security concerns.”

Singh Nullah passing through four prime residential sectors of the city was to be turned into a lake, as per a plan shared by the local MLA and Haryana Vidha Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta. The plan was to construct a check gate to stop rainwater from going into the nullah.

Gupta had even directed officials of the administration and the Haryana Tourism Department to prepare a detailed project report in this regard. He had visioned that green spaces would be developed on both sides of the choe so that people could stand or rest there. Restaurants too were to be set up alongside.

While the plan was floated, it was never realised. The resident welfare associations now continue their fight to get it filled and develop it on the lines of Leisure Valley, as had been promised by Gupta during the 2019 elections.

“The nullah has been dripping for the past few months and though they had made a minor effort to clean the nullah near sectors 2 and 4, nothing of the sort was undertaken for sectors 12 and 12A. We continue to live in foul smell sans any basic maintenance of the nullah. The nullah has become the bane of Panchkula and requires to be cleaned of vegetation which has mushroomed along the banks and leveling needs to be done so that the water does not get stagnant. The nullah is also being used for open defecation by nearby labourers and thus, there is an urgent need to barricade it from all sides. The project to beautify it and improve the unhygienic conditions around it should be undertaken at priority by the local authorities,” said Colonel SK Dutta, Resident Welfare Association of Sector 12.