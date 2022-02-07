Panchkula sees a sharp fall, reports 47 Covid-19 cases

Panchkula saw a sharp fall in Covid-19 numbers as it recorded only 47 cases on Sunday. Until last week, the district had been reporting over a hundred cases every day. This is also the first time in more than a month that the district reported less than 50 cases in a day.

The district also reported a Covid-related death in the last 24 hours. A 73-year-old woman resident of Sector 17, who had kidney injury, septic and multiple organ dysfunction succumbed to the virus. She was fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate was 3.6 per cent. The recovery rate of the district which was 93 per cent during the third wave, has now risen to 98 per cent.

Of the total 47 new cases reported Sunday, 27 were added to the district’s case count while the rest were from outside.

A total of 57,343 cases have been reported from the district so far, of which 47,388 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 406 people have succumbed to the virus here.

Despite the spike in cases during the third wave, only 21 deaths were reported in January.

The active case tally, which started rising in December and soared above the 500-mark on January 6, the 2000- mark on January 12 and the 2500-mark the following day, has witnessed a huge dip. Currently, there are 435 active cases in the district. Of these, a majority, 400, are under home isolation while 35 have been hospitalized.

The district has conducted 578,629 tests so far, with 760 samples collected on Saturday.

Mohali: Two deaths, 122 cases

Two more deaths were reported in Mohali district Sunday, taking the tally of fatalities to 1,135. As many as 122 positive cases were reported too, increasing the number to 94,547 with 1,692 active cases. 410 patients recovered from the infection. A maximum of 56 cases were reported from Mohali.