Panchkula sees 3 Covid deaths, 385 cases

Panchkula on Friday added a total of 385 new Covid cases. The district also reported at least three more Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A 63-year-old man, resident of Sector 14 who was suffering from kidney disease and diabetes, an 83-year- old man, resident of Sector 4, who was suffering from liver and kidney disease, and a 92-year-old man, resident of Sector 10 who had diabetes, succumbed to the virus on Friday. While the first two were fully vaccinated, the third had not got even a single dose of vaccine.

The recovery rate of the district, which had remained consistent at 98.75 per cent for six months after the second wave, has now fallen to 95.5 per cent.

Of the total 385 new cases reported on Friday, as many as 359 were added to the district count while others were added to the outside district tally.

A total of 55,667 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 42,108 hail from Panchkula, while the rest have come from neighbouring districts. As many as 397 people have succumbed to the virus here. The positivity rate on Friday was recorded at 18 per cent.

Despite the number of infections growing at a pace faster than that of the second wave, the number of people succumbing to the virus has remained low with 16 deaths witnessed in the past 28 days of January.

The active case tally has witnessed a huge dip. On Thursday, there were 1,331 cases that were active. Of these, a majority — 1,302— remained in home isolation.

The district has conducted 5,68,378 tests so far, with 1,990 samples being collected on Thursday.